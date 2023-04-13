Skip to Content
Texas House passes bill to expand medical marijuana program

AUSTIN, Texas---Texans who suffer from chronic pain could soon be able to access the medical marijuana program. 

On Wednesday, the texas house approved a bipartisan bill that is an expansion of Texas' 2015 'Compassionate Use" law. 

A number of changes will be added to the law under the bill that will allow Texans to legally use cannabis as treatment for conditions such as epilepsy, autism, cancer, and PTSD. 

House Bill 1805 won initial approval Tuesday, and then received a final vote Wednesday, passing 127-19. It now heads to Senate.

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

