Uvalde parents setup GoFundMe for their children to take trip to Disneyland as shooting anniversary approaches

UVALDE, Texas -- As the one year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting approaches, many students are still coping with the tragic events of that day.

The parents of the children that were in room 112 have come together and setup a GoFundMe account so that the kids are away on the day of the anniversary.

In the description of the fundraiser it says, "We are the parents of the survivors of room 112, our kids have been through so much this last year. They continue to fight for their recovery everyone knows May 24 is coming and they aren’t looking forward for the one-year mark. Our kids came up with a plan to take a trip to get out of Uvalde. They have goals to reach to make it to Disneyland. If you would like to help them we would appreciate it. Anything helps."

If you would like to donate click here.