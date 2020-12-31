Deadly wreck shuts down I-10 eastbound near Tornillo

Traffic

TORNILLO, Texas -- A deadly wreck that appeared to involve a truck and car shut down Interstate 10 eastbound near Tornillio late Thursday afternoon and reduced the westbound highway to one lane.

Authorities confirmed at least one fatality at the crash site along the eastbound interstate near mile marker 60.

As of 4:15 p.m., The Texas Dept. of Public Safety advised it anticipated I-10 would be closed for at least four hours.

DPS said all I-10 east traffic was being detoured to State Highway 20 (Alameda) until further notice.

