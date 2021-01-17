Motorist finds body in roadway near San Elizario, believed to be pedestrian death

Traffic

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas – A person was found dead in a roadway late Saturday night near San Elizario.

El Paso County Sheriff's officials on Sunday called it an apparent pedestrian death.

The body was found along the 1500 block of North Clint San Elizario Road about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff’s officials said a driver did a U-turn on the road and discovered an unresponsive person in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead on the side of the road.