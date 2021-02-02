Woman killed in deadly rollover crash near Las Cruces High School

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A deadly rollover car crash claimed the life a woman near Las Cruces High School on Tuesday morning.

The car flipped over and landed on its side near Main Street and Boutz Road about 9 a.m.

A police spokesman confirmed "a female was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash"; it appeared she had been ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators were on scene trying to determine what led up to the car overturning.

A stretch of Boutz Road between Main Street and El Paseo Road was expected to be closed throughout the day as investigators examined the deadly crash site.