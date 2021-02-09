Skip to Content
Serious injuries as car rear-ends semi in Canutillo; possible fatality

Authorities at the scene of a car vs. semi crash along Doniphan in Canutillo.
CANUTILLO, Texas -- A traffic crash along Doniphan Drive in Canutillo resulted in serious injuries and a possible fatality on Tuesday night.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies were investigating the collision in the 6600 block of Doniphan Drive between Talbot Avenue and State Highway Spur 16.

An ABC-7 photographer at the scene said it appeared a car rear-ended a semi-truck without the trailer.

No further details were immediately available from sheriff's officials late Tuesday.

