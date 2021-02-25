Pedestrian struck by car, hurt on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning along the eastbound lanes of the Border Highway.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the Border Highway near Fonseca.
The crash created a major backup for drivers heading eastbound. Traffic was being forced to exit at Delta.
For a live look at ABC-7's Traffic Track flows, click here.
Comments
2 Comments
Running across the border highway? An illegal alien?
My first thought also.