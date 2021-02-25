Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 6:52 am

Pedestrian struck by car, hurt on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning along the eastbound lanes of the Border Highway.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the Border Highway near Fonseca.

The crash created a major backup for drivers heading eastbound. Traffic was being forced to exit at Delta.

For a live look at ABC-7's Traffic Track flows, click here.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content