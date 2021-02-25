Pedestrian struck by car, hurt on Border Highway

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said a pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning along the eastbound lanes of the Border Highway.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the Border Highway near Fonseca.

The crash created a major backup for drivers heading eastbound. Traffic was being forced to exit at Delta.

