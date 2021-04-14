Caught on video: Runaway cement mixer had brake failure that led to deadly crash into semi-trailer on Transmountain Road
UPDATE, April 16: A runaway cement mixer that crashed into a semi-trailer along Transmountain Road was experiencing brake failure at the time, El Paso police investigators said Thursday.
The cement truck driver, 46–year old Ricardo Moreno Esparza of San Elizario, "was reportedly sounding his horn as he entered the intersection on a red light" seconds before Wednesday's crash, police wrote in an incident report. It also indicated that the cement truck hit three other vehicles after its impact with the 18-wheeler.
Esparza died in the crash, police said, while two other people suffered minor injuries from the collision.
ORIGINAL REPORT, April 15: EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said one person was killed along Transmountain Road in west El Paso on Wednesday morning after a cement mixer crashed into a semi-trailer hauling beer and other alcoholic beverages.
Video taken by motorist Jonathan Nava Galvan on Transmountain Road near N. Desert Boulevard at the time of the 8:40 a.m. crash shows the cement mixer barreling through the intersection without stopping for a red light, smashing into the truck's trailer and nearly obliterating it - scattering debris all around.
The witness indicated it looked like the cement mixer was a runaway vehicle, never making an attempt to stop.
Police didn't offer any details on their investigation into the crash. Authorities also didn't identify who was killed in the collision.
Comments
14 Comments
Second most dangerous intersection in El Paso. Number one is Desert Blvd and Paseo del Norte.
That entire area between Las Cruces and El Paso needs to be massively re-engineered. Hopefully we can get it funded with the new infrastructure bill.
Hazarding a guess, the cement mixer blew the traffic light, maybe the other way around, but in any case, the mixer ploughed through the trailer box.
I’m guessing the driver had a medical incident. Spectacular accident but sad nonetheless.
Im surprised that no one else was killed. R.I.P. to the driver. May God bless their soul and protect their family.
Witnesses report seeing smoke coming from the rear axle. His brakes probably failed and he/she didn’t know until past the runaway truck off ramp. Just a guess but probably bad maintenance.
Video didn’t show any break lights.
WHAT A HERO. TRIED TO SAVE IT TILL THE END. GOD BLESS THE FAMILY. START A GO A FUND ME PLEASE!