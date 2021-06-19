Pedestrian struck by car and killed in Lower Valley

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in the Lower Valley on Saturday night.

Authorities said it happened in the 8500 block of Alameda at Prado about 9:25 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit, but police said the victim died a short time later.

Alameda was shut down in both directions for traffic investigators, and a late model BMW remained at the scene in an are cordoned off by police tape.

No further details were available late Saturday night.