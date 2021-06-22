Arizona wildfires shut down I-10 near New Mexico state line

Traffic

LORDSBURG, New Mexico — Numerous wildfires were burning in hot, dry conditions across Arizona on Tuesday evening, including blazes that resulted in the shutdown of Interstate 10 near the New Mexico state line.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation issued an advisory warning motorists to "avoid travel into Arizona."

The agency said I-10 remained opened for commuters to Lordsburg and surrounding areas on the New Mexico side of the border with Arizona.

NMDOT outlined the detours as follows...

"Detours are currently being put into place on both New Mexico and Arizona. Commuters traveling eastbound will be detoured at Benson, Ariz. to State Route 80 to State Route 191 traveling southeast to Douglas, Ariz. connecting to State Route 80 crossing into New Mexico at Rodeo, traveling north to Interstate 10. Westbound detour will be from I-10 at milepost 6, detour on NM 80 traveling south, crossing into Arizona near Rodeo, NM. Travel will continue onto State Route 80 through Douglas, Ariz. back to Interstate 10."

In addition, NMDOT advised the following: