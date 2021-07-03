Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 3:32 PM

2 hurt, 1 seriously, in east El Paso traffic collision

EL PASO, Texas — Two people were hurt, one seriously, in an East El Paso traffic collision Saturday afternoon.

It happened at Montana and Rich Beam about 2 p.m.

The crash involved what appeared to be two pickup trucks, but police didn’t indicate what triggered it.

Authorities said two people were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries and the other with lesser injuries.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

4 Comments

    1. Extended cabs/dual cabs, too much distance between the wheels! You’re right on the money, a weak point, not too much force required to bend it right there!

Leave a Reply

Skip to content