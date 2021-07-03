2 hurt, 1 seriously, in east El Paso traffic collision
EL PASO, Texas — Two people were hurt, one seriously, in an East El Paso traffic collision Saturday afternoon.
It happened at Montana and Rich Beam about 2 p.m.
The crash involved what appeared to be two pickup trucks, but police didn’t indicate what triggered it.
Authorities said two people were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries and the other with lesser injuries.
Comments
4 Comments
Geeezus what the hec happened to that pickup. Looks like the frame under the cab broke.
Extended cabs/dual cabs, too much distance between the wheels! You’re right on the money, a weak point, not too much force required to bend it right there!
KSTM said one person died in the hospital.
Seems like folks are getting an early start on the week-end. Hope everyone recovers quickly.