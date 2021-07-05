Jackknifed truck, SUV rollover blocks I-10 W at Transmountain

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic crash involving an SUV rollover and a jackknifed 18-wheeler led to the closure of Interstate 10 westbound at Transmountain Road on Monday evening.

El Paso police issued an alert about the closure along I-10 west at mile-marker 6 around 5 p.m.

Authorities said one crash victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were on scene trying to determine what caused the crash.

It was the second crash to occur Monday on that stretch of highway. One person was killed in an early morning rollover on I-10 west between Artcraft and Transmountain.

