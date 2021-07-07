Crash hurts 2, shuts down portion of I-10 in west El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic crash injured two people, one seriously, and led to the shutdown late Wednesday afternoon of a portion of Interstate 10 in west El Paso.

The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 4 p.m. along I-10 eastbound at Redd Road. A 911 caller told authorities that one of the two drivers appeared to be unconscious after impact.

All eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed, and traffic quickly backed up past Transmountain Road.

First-responders said two crash victims were taken to local hospitals - one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the crash - or how long the highway would remain closed.

