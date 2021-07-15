Skip to Content
I-10 in central El Paso to be closed after truck crashes into pole

EL PASO, Texas – Interstate 10 running through central El Paso will be shut down in both directions Thursday night to allow utility crews to make repairs after a semi-truck crashed into an electric pole and brought down electric wires near the freeway.

That crash occurred on Stevens Street at Gateway Boulevard East this afternoon.

El Paso Electric said repair work would require a full closure of I-10 in both directions in that area.

The Texas Department of Transportation and El Paso police will close the highway from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday.

