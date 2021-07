Traffic

EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso police car was among multiple vehicles involved in a crash in the Lower Valley on Monday night.

It happened on North Loop near Coventry Circle and Warwick Street around 9 p.m.

There were reports of several injuries at the scene, but none were said to be serious.

No further details on the collision were immediately available.

The latest traffic conditions are available anytime at kvia.com/traffic.