Big-rig collision, fire shuts down U.S. 54 in northeast El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- An 18-wheeler caught fire forcing the complete shutdown of a portion of U.S. Route 54 in northeast El Paso on Tuesday afternoon.

The semi-truck fire was reported following a collision with a car around 2 p.m. at Gateway North Boulevard (U.S. 54) and Diana Drive.

El Paso police said all lanes were closed and detours were in place for motorists until further notice.

It wasn't immediately known what triggered the collision and fire, but authorities said two people were injured - neither seriously.

The truck driver and a woman in the car were each transported to local hospitals for treatment, first-responders indicated.

