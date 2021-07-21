Skip to Content
1 dead as 3 semi-trucks, SUV collide on I-10 near Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A truck driver was killed in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 near Las Cruces on Wednesday morning, according to New Mexico State Police.

The deadly wreck, involving three semi-trucks and an SUV, happened on I-10 westbound near NM 549. That crash site is about five miles west of Las Cruces.

Police set up a detour, directing traffic off the highway at exit 116.

Investigators were on scene trying to determine a cause of the fatal crash; the deceased victim's name has not yet been released.

