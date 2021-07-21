Skip to Content
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-10 west near Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 near Las Cruces on Wednesday morning.

It happened on I-10 westbound near NM 549, which is about five miles west of Las Cruces.

Police set up a detour, directing traffic off the highway at exit 116.

There was no immediate word as to a cause of the crash or whether any injuries had occured.

For traffic aconditions around the Borderland, visit kvia.com/traffic.

