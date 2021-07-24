1 dead as cars collide then hit parked vehicle in central El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was killed Saturday afternoon when two cars collided and then struck a third vehicle that was parked on a central El Paso street.

Traffic investigators were summoned about 3:30 p.m. to the deadly crash scene at N. Copia Street and E. Yandell Drive, where one of the three cars could be seen overturned.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the crash or whether any injuries had occurred in addition to the fatality.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area or expect traffic delays.