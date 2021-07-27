1 dead, 2 hospitalized after northeast El Paso car crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was killed and two others were hospitalized with injuries after a two-car crash in northeast El Paso on Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Dyer Street and Ameen Drive.

Authorities have not revealed any information about the person who died or what may have caused the crash.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area as investigators worked to examine the deadly collision scene.