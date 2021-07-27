Pedestrian struck, killed by car along busy east El Paso street

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night along a busy east El Paso street.

Traffic investigators were summoned to the deadly scene on Lee Trevino and Gateway West around 9:30 p.m.

Police advised east side motorists to avoid the area, saying that both north and southbound Lee Trevino would be closed between Rojas and Gateway West late into the night for the death investigation.

