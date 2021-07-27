Train hits pedestrian along Border Highway; no word if victim died

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A train struck a pedestrian late Monday night along the Border Highway, according to El Paso police.

The incident happened near mile-marker 17 of the Border Highway, where traffic investigators were summoned about 11:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word as to whether the pedestrian survived or died after being hit by the train.

While the circumstances about how the pedestrian was struck were not immediately known, Customs and Border Protection officials have reported numerous prior incidents this year involving migrants being injured while trying to jump onto trains to travel into the U.S.

ABC-7 Xtra took an in-depth look at this dangerous border train problem back in May, with CBP officials saying that many migrants unfamiliar with the lay of the land were getting hurt around trains in the Borderland and beyond.