Train collides with semi-truck in Vinton along Doniphan Drive

VINTON, Texas -- A BNSF Railway freight train struck a semi-truck in Vinton on Tuesday afternoon, damaging the cab of the big-rig and turning it on its side.

There was no immediate word as to whether any injuries or deaths had occurred.

The collision took place about 2 p.m. in the 8300 block of Doniphan Drive, near the La Tuna Federal Correction Institution.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and firefighters could be seen at the crash site examining the wreckage.

No other details were available.