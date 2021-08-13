Debris from storms forces closure of Transmountain Road

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- As storms began rolling through the El Paso area for a second straight evening, state transportation officials again announced the closure of Transmountain Road.

The Texas Department of Transportation said they were shutting down Transmountain as of 6 p.m. Friday due to debris, such as mud and rocks, that had washed onto the roadway as a result of heavy rain.

A Flash Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service was in effect for El Paso County on Friday evening due to the rainfall being produced by thunderstorms.

Current El Paso area traffic conditions can be viewed at kvia.com/traffic.