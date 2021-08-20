Motorist killed in northeast El Paso single-car crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was killed Friday morning in a one-car crash in northeast El Paso.

It happened at McCombs and Gateway South.

Police reported summoning traffic investigators to the deadly crash scene about 7:15 a.m.

Authorities initially said the victim was critically injured, but first-responders later indicated that the motorist had died; aside from the driver, there was no one else in the vehicle.

There was no immediate word on what led up to that crash.

