Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities were at the scene where a pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in El Paso's Upper Valley on Friday night.

The incident, described as a hit-and-run, happened at the intersection of Doniphan and Mesa.

Numerous police and fire units were on scene and authorities had erected red emergency tape blocking off the area where the incident occurred.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details were available late Friday night.

