Motorcyclist seriously hurt in south central El Paso crash

A motorcycle that crashed at Gateway East and Copia.

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash late Saturday afternoon in south central El Paso.

It happened about 4 p.m. at Gateway Boulevard East and N. Copia Street.

The motorcycle appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the crash, having jumped a curb in a construction area and running into a rock barrier and a traffic sign.

The injured motorcyclist was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the crash and other details weren't immediately released by police.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

