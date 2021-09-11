Motorcyclist seriously hurt in south central El Paso crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash late Saturday afternoon in south central El Paso.

It happened about 4 p.m. at Gateway Boulevard East and N. Copia Street.

The motorcycle appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the crash, having jumped a curb in a construction area and running into a rock barrier and a traffic sign.

The injured motorcyclist was rushed to University Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the crash and other details weren't immediately released by police.