Deadly crash kills at least 1 on NM 28 south of Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Sunday traffic crash south of Las Cruces claimed at least one life, authorities said.

The deadly crash happened along NM Highway 28 at mile marker 9, according to state police.

While indicating it was a fatal crash, officers provided no further details surrounding the crash or its cause.

The state Department of Transportation said NM 28 was closed in both directions from 8:20 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. as investigators probed that crash.