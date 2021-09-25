Motorcyclist dies in Lower Valley crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a Lower Valley crash.

It happened at Zaragosa and Cashew, where El Paso police summoned traffic investigators around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The man on that motorcycle was rushed from the crash scene to a local hospital, where authorities said he died a short time later from his injuries.

Officers said Zaragosa in both directions was shut down between Cashew and Gerainium for investigators as they tried to determine what led up to that wreck.