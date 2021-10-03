Motorist seriously hurt as car crashes beneath I-10 underpass in east El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A car crashed into a highway underpass Sunday morning in east El Paso, sending a motorist to the hospital with very serious injuries.

It occurred near Gateway Boulevard East and N. Yarbrough Drive beneath the Interstate 10 underpass.

The crash happened about 7:45 a.m., although traffic investigators remained on scene for much of the morning; there was no immediate word on a crash cause.

The vehicle driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.

