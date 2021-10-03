Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 10:21 AM
Published 10:18 AM

Motorist seriously hurt as car crashes beneath I-10 underpass in east El Paso

Police at scene where a car crashed beneath the I-10 underpass on Gateway East.
KVIA
Police at scene where a car crashed beneath the I-10 underpass on Gateway East.

EL PASO, Texas -- A car crashed into a highway underpass Sunday morning in east El Paso, sending a motorist to the hospital with very serious injuries.

It occurred near Gateway Boulevard East and N. Yarbrough Drive beneath the Interstate 10 underpass.

The crash happened about 7:45 a.m., although traffic investigators remained on scene for much of the morning; there was no immediate word on a crash cause.

The vehicle driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition.

For the latest traffic conditions anytime, visit kvia.com/traffic.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content