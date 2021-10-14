Skip to Content
today at 10:25 AM
Published 10:06 AM

Pedestrian struck by truck, seriously hurt on I-10 in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities were investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck and seriously injured along Interstate 10 in west El Paso.

El Paso police said it happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 eastbound at mile-marker 5.

The pedestrian was rushed by ambulance to University Medical Center and remained hospitalized Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries.

No further details were provided by police.

Jim Parker

