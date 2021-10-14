Pedestrian struck by truck, seriously hurt on I-10 in west El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Authorities were investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck and seriously injured along Interstate 10 in west El Paso.

El Paso police said it happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 eastbound at mile-marker 5.

The pedestrian was rushed by ambulance to University Medical Center and remained hospitalized Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries.

No further details were provided by police.