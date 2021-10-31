1 dead, 1 seriously hurt as car crashes into tree in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A car crashed into a tree early Sunday in east El Paso, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

The single-vehicle collision happened about 5:30 a.m. at 7710 Gateway Boulevard West. Authorities initially reported it as a rollover crash, but it turned out to be a car into a tree.

Police closed the Interstate 10 westbound exit at Giles and also shut down Gateway West from Hunter to Giles as investigators examined the crash scene.

Those road closures remained in effect into the late morning hours after that deadly collision occurred.

