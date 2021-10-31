1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in east El Paso rollover crash that’s closed Gateway West

EL PASO, Texas -- A rollover crash early Sunday in east El Paso left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 5:30 a.m. at 7710 Gateway Boulevard West.

Police closed the Interstate 10 westbound exit at Giles and also shut down Gateway West from Hunter to Giles as investigators examined the crash scene.

Those road closures remained in effect several hours after that deadly collision occurred.

