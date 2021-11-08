Crash involving 2 semis near Zaragoza Bridge knocks out power to thousands, snarls traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A crash involving two semi-trucks near the Zaragoza Bridge caused a power outage impacting thousands on Monday afternoon and backed up traffic for the evening rush hour.

The wreck at Pan American and Wynn, near the Ysleta Port of Entry, around 3 p.m. resulted on one of the 18-wheelers rolling over and knocking down electrical lines, which triggered the outage.

More than 2,000 El Paso Electric customers were without electricity for about a half-hour before it could be restored.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries in the crash, but firefighters utilized the jaws of life to free a victim trapped in the wreckage.

As of 5:30 p.m., police said Pan American remained completely closed from Americas to Wynn and southbound commercial traffic was being asked to use the old route.

In addition, police said while Loop 375 was open, traffic was moving very slowly through the area.