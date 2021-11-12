Motorcyclist hospitalized in serious condition after northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas -- An overnight crash in northeast El Paso left a motorcyclist hospitalized in serious condition.

Police summoned traffic investigators around 2 a.m. Friday to the collision scene along U.S. 54 and Hondo Pass.

Authorities didn't indicate if any other vehicles were involved aside from the motorcycle.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an El Paso hospital suffering from serious injuries in the wreck.

There was no immediate word on a cause for that crash.

