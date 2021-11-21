Skip to Content
Fiery, deadly crash involving car, semi-truck shuts down I-10 east at Lomaland

Scene of a crash involving a car and semi-truck on I-10 east at Lomaland.
EL PASO, Texas -- A fiery, deadly crash led to the shutdown of Interstate 10 eastbound at Lomaland early Sunday morning.

It involved a car that was reportedly traveling the wrong direction and collided with an 18-wheeler semi.

Initial word from the crash site indicated that the car's driver had died in the crash.

The collision happened before 5 a.m. and traffic investigators were summoned to the scene about a half-hour later.

El Paso police said all traffic was being diverted off I-10 at the Lomaland exit until further notice.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

