Fiery, deadly crash involving car, semi-truck shuts down I-10 east at Lomaland
EL PASO, Texas -- A fiery, deadly crash led to the shutdown of Interstate 10 eastbound at Lomaland early Sunday morning.
It involved a car that was reportedly traveling the wrong direction and collided with an 18-wheeler semi.
Initial word from the crash site indicated that the car's driver had died in the crash.
The collision happened before 5 a.m. and traffic investigators were summoned to the scene about a half-hour later.
El Paso police said all traffic was being diverted off I-10 at the Lomaland exit until further notice.
The latest traffic conditions can always be found at kvia.com/traffic.
Sounds like another alcohol related accident. Thankfully, only the initiator of the accident was killed.