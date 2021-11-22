Serious injuries in 1-car crash on Hondo Pass

EL PASO, Texas — A traffic crash in the 4500 block of Hondo Pass on Monday afternoon resulted in serious injuries, according to El Paso police.

Traffic Investigators were summoned to the scene just after 2 p.m. to determine what led up to the crash.

Police said it was a single-vehicle crash, but didn’t indicate whether it was one or more people who were injured.

The crash site was in some bushes in front of an IHOP restaurant.

No further details were immediately available.