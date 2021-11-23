Truck strikes, kills woman in hit & run along Loop 375 in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A woman was struck by a truck and killed along Loop 375 (Cesar Chavez Highway) in the Lower Valley during the Tuesday evening commute.

El Paso police summoned traffic investigators to the incident scene at 375 east and the Midway ramp just before 6 p.m.

Authorities confirmed the death was a case of hit-and-run and said they hoped to put out a description of the vehicle later Tuesday evening.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 915-832-4400.

To check the latest traffic conditions anytime, visit kvia.com/traffic.