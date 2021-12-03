Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 9:17 PM

Pedestrian struck by car along Mesa in west El Paso

MGN

EL PASO, Texas — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west El Paso on Friday night.

It happened at Mesa and Eubank streets.

Police summoned traffic investigators to the scene around 9 p.m.

There was as no immediate word on the condition of the pedestrian, but the callout of investigators to the scene indicated the individual was either seriously injured or killed.

No further details were immediately available.

Traffic

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content