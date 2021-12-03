Pedestrian struck by car along Mesa in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west El Paso on Friday night.
It happened at Mesa and Eubank streets.
Police summoned traffic investigators to the scene around 9 p.m.
There was as no immediate word on the condition of the pedestrian, but the callout of investigators to the scene indicated the individual was either seriously injured or killed.
No further details were immediately available.
Comments
1 Comment
I hope this wasn’t a hit and run.