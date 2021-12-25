Skip to Content
Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash in east El Paso

Police examine the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in east El Paso.
EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was killed in a Christmas Day crash with another vehicle in east El Paso.

The deadly wreck happened at George Dieter and Rexter around 4:45 p.m.

Traffic investigators were summoned to the scene to determine what led up to the crash, and officers closed off George Dieter, starting at Vista Del Sol, to motorists.

It was the second traffic fatality of the Christmas holiday weekend thus far in El Paso. The other involved a rollover crash at Gateway East and Burgundy on Christmas Eve.

