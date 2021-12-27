Gateway East near Eastlake remains closed, but I-10 reopens after deadly rollover crash

UPDATE: As of 12:15 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said I-10 had reopened, but Gateway East would remain closed for two more hours.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly rollover crash along Gateway East near Eastlake prompted the closure of both Gateway East and Interstate 10 eastbound in that area on Monday morning into the noon hour.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said it was a single-vehicle wreck that happened in the 10600 block of Gateway East. The driver died at the scene and a passenger was rushed to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

As of 11:45 a.m., deputies estimated that Gateway East would be shutdown for four hours and I-10 for about an hour.

There was a significant traffic backup as motorists were diverted off I-10 east at Exit 35.

Deputies said they were detouring traffic onto Nuevo Waco Tanks, to North Loop, to Horizon Boulevard, and back to I-10 east.

The latest traffic conditions are always available at kvia.com/traffic.