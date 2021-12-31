RV, semi-truck in deadly crash along I-10 in Hudspeth County

FORT HANCOCK, Texas -- At least one person was dead after a crash between a recreational vehicle and a semi-truck along Interstate 10 eastbound in Hudspeth County on New Year's Eve.

Texas state troopers said the collision happened along the highway at mile-marker 78, near the McNary exit and east of Fort Hancock, about 6 p.m. Friday.

Transportation officials said traffic was being detoured off the interstate at Tornillo, to Texas state Highway 20.

No further details were immediately available.