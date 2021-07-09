Gunman opens fire on couple at Downtown Aquarium in Houston

CNN - National

By Alta Spells, CNN

A man and a woman were finishing dinner at a restaurant at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston, Texas, Thursday night when a man seated at the other end of the bar got up, approached the pair and opened fire, officials said.

When police arrived at the scene of the Downtown Aquarium, a man was dead and a woman was injured by gunfire. She was taken to a local hospital where she’s being treated and is in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect “immediately started firing rounds” after approaching the pair shortly after 8 p.m., said Matt Slinkard, the Houston Police Executive Chief.

“The deceased male immediately went down, the female was injured, went down as well,” he said.

Then the male suspect killed himself, Slinkard said.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to a shooting, the chief said.

No other information about the victims or the suspect was provided during the press briefing. Slinkard said families are still being notified.

He declined to say if there was any relationship between the man and the woman and the suspect, only noting “from our preliminary look at footage, it does not appear that they were together.” He added, “this could be a stranger incident.”

When asked about the possibility of a love triangle, he said, it was too early to speculate and “based on what we’ve seen and where our investigation is going at this point,” that he didn’t think that theory would hold up.

