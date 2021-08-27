Skip to Content
CNN - World
By
August 26, 2021 10:19 PM
Published 2:01 PM

‘We will hunt you down and make you pay’: Biden warns attackers

<i></i><br/>

By Aditi Sangal, Tara John, Jessie Yeung and Brad Lendon, CNN

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Video

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content