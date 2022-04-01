America added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic low



By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The US economy added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic-era low of 3.6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The job gains were lower than economists had expected, but still rounded up a strong first quarter for the US labor market with an average monthly gain of more than half a million jobs.

The economy is now just 1.6 million jobs short of where it was in February 2020, before the pandemic hit.

Several labor market measures are already close to their pre-Covid levels, the BLS said Friday. That includes the total number of unemployed people, which fell to 6 million in March, as well as the number of permanent job losers, which declined to 1.4 million.

As things are normalizing and workers return to their offices, the number of people working remotely because of the pandemic also declined, falling to 10% in March from 13% in February.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

