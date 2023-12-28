ABC-7 StormTrack: The quiet weather pattern continues but a change is coming

Happy Thursday! The Borderland is going to see another day of cool, calm, and quiet conditions. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

A couple of clouds will push into the area today then a high-pressure system will slide in and force those clouds out giving us clear skies ahead of your weekend.

For your Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl forecast, it will be clear skies and calm winds with temperatures in the 50s for the whole game.

Looking into the New Year, we will see a cool front that will bring us down to slightly below-normal temperatures. No moisture will accompany this front.

Likewise, later next week, we will see a storm system that will bring colder temperatures and possible precipitation.