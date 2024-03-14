ABC 7 Storm Track Weather: Warm and breezy day today, windy conditions tomorrow

Good afternoon everyone, it is a nice, breezy, and warm day in the Borderland. We are expected to top out in the 70s and drop into the 40s and 50s tonight. Starting tomorrow and through the weekend, a disturbance will slide into the area bringing a chance of rain, but rainfall totals are not looking too promising.

Tomorrow, the Borderland may see similar temperatures, but it will be windy as a backdoor cold front drops into the area. Wind gusts are expected to be out of the east and may get up to 40 miles per hour. In the later hours of the night, there is a slight chance of rain in the lowlands.

For your weekend, we will see a small chance of rain. According to most models, most of the showers will be isolated to scattered. Temperatures will be cooler compared to the warm daily highs we experienced this past week.