Belle of the Ball returns, Prom dress giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Do you have an evening gown that's just sitting in the closet? Donate it to local organization, Belle of the Ball.

Belle of the Ball is a partnership with Laura's Productions, Ella Blue, and Bridal Novias.

The organization's mission is to provide every young lady with a prom dress, at no cost because they deserved to look like the "Belle of the Ball" on prom night.

When donating your dress you will also receive a $25 dollar store credit.

You can drop-off your donated dress at Ella Blu, 5410 N. Mesa St. or Bridal Novias, 6947 Gateway Blvd East. Saturday, March 23rd is that last day for drop-offs.

Borderland teens can chose their perfect prom dress on Sunday, March 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details, reach out to epbelleoftheball@gmail.com or message us on Instagram @‌elpaso_belleoftheball.