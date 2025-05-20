Heart Gallery & KVIA feature a foster parent who was also a foster child

EL PASO (KVIA) - Mark Bernal and his wife Stephanie are proud foster parents in El Paso. As part of a program called "Heart Gallery of El Paso", KVIA ABC-7 has been teaming up with this non-profit to try to help kids in the borderland get adopted. ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala has more on a the Bernal Family in a story you'll only see on ABC-7.

"I went into foster care when I was seven years old, so I had a lot of different homes growing up, so I ended up meeting my foster parents at 14, who I actually end up staying with, and that's the moment that ended up changing my life forever," said Mark.

His wife, Stephanie, is also proud to be a foster mother and said, "It's been rewarding seeing the children thrive and get excited when they make achieve something because something that might not seem like a lot to others is huge for them."

If you go to the Heart Gallery of El Paso website at www.heartgalleryelpaso.org you can see a handful of amazing kids who hope to find a forever home.