Kids with additional support needs at Eastwood benefit from “Ohana games” (much like Special Olympics)

EL PASO (KVIA) -- Hundreds of students, parents & educators turned out to the "Ohana-lympics" at Eastwood High School.

The inspirational event included Special-OIympics type games for students with intellectual disabilities, down syndrome & special needs throughout the Ysleta Independent School District.

Actor Evan George Vourazeris, who starred in the Neftlix series "Ozark" as the character with down syndrome named "Tuck" is an El Paso resident, and helped MC the event alongside KVIA ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala.

Vourazeris said, "Knowing that many years ago, I wanted to inspire so many people that look like me, because, me, as 'Evan', I have down syndrome, and I'm proud of it, and as long as I can be an advocate, I can be here to inspire these young fella's. Good job my friend."

The Ohana Club is a group at Eastwood High School who's mission is to promote diversity & inclusion of all, no matter what their backgrounds, physical abilities or beliefs are.

Ohana means "Family" in Hawaii.